Gibson County residents, officials face storm damage

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two nights in a row, significant storms caused problems for residents in West Tennessee.

“A citizen had come across the road, and stopped immediately. They, and we, are thankful for that,” Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson said.

Chief Cusson said part of Narrow Gauge Road in Trenton collapsed in Monday evening after storms passed through.

He estimates the cave in around 8 to 10 feet deep, and 10 to 15 feet wide.

“The officers were able to get out here quickly, as to avoid anybody getting injured or any other vehicles passing on the road,” Chief Cusson said.

He said road crews have to order a new drainage culvert to repair the road before repaving, and isn’t sure if the old culvert was already damaged or if heavy rains caused the cave in.

Officials don’t know yet when the road will reopen.

They recommend you to use Union Church Road as a detour in the meantime.

Officials in other Gibson County towns confirmed high water, hail, and some tree damage.

In Humboldt, a tree crashed through this house on Maple Circle Sunday night.

Wanda Cole was inside.

“I grabbed my phone, and ran to take cover because I thought it was a tornado,” Cole said, “I ran to the bathroom and by the time I got there, the roof fell in.”

“I yelled out, and they asked if I could get out, and I said no,” Cole said.

One neighbor, Terrica Cartwright, was able to get inside the house with a friend’s help.

“I saw her standing there, she didn’t have shoes on and was shaking. We asked if she was okay, and once we understood she was okay, we told her we had to get out of here,” Cartwright said.

“It was like a movie. It was so scary,” Cole said.

Cole said the house was heavily damaged, but says she does have a place to stay.