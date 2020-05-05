Gradually Improving Through Noon

Weather Update: Tuesday, May 5 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its a mild and somewhat humid start to the morning. Temps have been holding in the upper 60s to around 70 this morning. We are currently located within the warm sector. There was some area of patchy fog just prior to sunrise. A cold front will move into West Tennessee this morning, it will switch the wind from the west and southwest to more northwest and will become a bit breezy through the rest of this morning and afternoon. Winds may gust between 25-30 mph behind the cold front. Drier air will also work in which will help decrease clouds through the morning and definitely through this afternoon. Temps should rise back into the low 70s this afternoon.



