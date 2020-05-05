Jackson Christian student creates accessory for mask comfort
JACKSON, Tenn. — A student at Jackson Christian School has been making good use of his time in quarantine.
The school announced via their Facebook page that freshman Bobby Perry has been 3D printing clips for face masks for area healthcare workers.
The clips help prevent blisters when the masks are worn for a prolonged period of time.
Users simply wrap the masks’ elastic bands around the clip instead of their ears for relief of pressure.