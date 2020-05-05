Jackson City Council meets to review Fiscal Year 2020

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council members met virtually Tuesday morning to discuss the end of Fiscal Year 2020.

Right now, the city’s hotel/motel tax revenue is down about 20% compared to last year, which equals about $4 million.

“If we get our sportsplex open. If we get people to come to Amp concerts and venues and that consumer confidence increases, then you’ll see those hotels start to build up their occupancy,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

Mayor Conger says that’s in part thanks to the steps they’ve taken in the city to cut expenses.

“They’ve taken steps,” Conger said. “If I do an all call or send an email to our department heads and said the discretionary spending is halted. They’ve done that, they understand.”

And looking ahead to Fiscal Year 2021, expenses could be up as much as 4.4% compared to this year, and the general fund could have a deficit of $3 million.

“All this, the potential breaking even this year and the 3.6 next year. We don’t know what the reimbursement from FEMA will be. Could be $5 could be $1,000,000, we don’t know. So that will also factor into our books,” Conger said.

All games at the sportsplex for May have been cancelled and the city will make a decision on the games for June by May 15.

The city is also starting the application process for a $1.5 million grant for road resurfacing.

“To start the reconstruction of Airways so this phase one would be Lafayette and Main from Highland to the Y curve in front of King Tire,” Conger said.

Most of these numbers depend on how much money the city actually brings in for revenue.

The city would also buy a pothole refiller, allowing them to fix a pothole once instead of having to refill the same one over and over again.