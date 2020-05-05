JMC High School Seniors set to have graduation

JACKSON, Tenn.–“The plan is to have 4 graduations out here at the ballpark,” said JMCSS Superintendent Ray Washington.

Washington said school leaders are going to allow Madison Academic High School, Liberty Technology Magnet High School, JCM Early College High School, and North Side High School to have graduation.

“As we walked off the path for the graduates and how they would come in and out, and where they would sit,” said Washington.

Washington said with the right planning they can have graduation and abide by the social distancing guidelines.

“And we’re going to have every other row seating, so one graduation will sit in the odd numbers, and the next graduation will sit in the even numbers,” said Washington.

The Ballpark at Jackson seats about 6,500, but Washington said to accommodate the graduates and their family they’ll only need 1,200 seats.

“It will make for plenty of room for separation, and distancing, and of course we are going to encourage face coverings, and things of that nature,” said Washington.

“We know it’s been uneventful with sports and other things they look forward to, prom and all those other senior activities, but at least we can attempt to give them a nice graduation,” said Washington.

Graduation will be held May 21 and 22.

South Side High School will have two separate graduation ceremonies at South Side’s Football Stadium May 19.