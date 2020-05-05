JMCSS Supt. Washington on building new elementary school

JACKSON, Tenn.–WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talked to JMC School Superintendent Ray Washington about plans to build a new Pope Elementary School.

Washington says due to the pandemic, a start date to build the school will have to be pushed back.

He says in the meantime they don’t want to waste any time, so architects will possibly be able to do some programming and designs to the school.

“Nope, we don’t have funds to build it right now, but we are going to do as much as possible in order to lead up to that point,” said Washington.

Washington also says he understands a lot of people are waiting for this project to begin, but the Coronavirus pandemic has put things on hold.