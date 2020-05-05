Madison Co. COVID-19 cases remain at 150

JACKSON, Tenn. — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County remain at 150, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department. Two of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Of the 150 cases, the health department says 107 patients have recovered and 14 are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 97 (65%)

38301: 37 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 98 (65%)

White: 42 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1.5%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1.5%)

Gender:

Female: 81 (54%)

Male: 69 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 107 (71%)

Not recovered: 19 (13%)

Better: 14 (9%)

Unknown: 9 (6%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age: