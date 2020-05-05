Madison County budget tightens amid pandemic, departments make cuts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing budget insecurities for Madison County, and now departments are having to make cuts.

The belt was already tight around Madison County’s budget, but we still don’t know how tight it’ll get due to the pandemic.

March’s tax numbers aren’t expected to be in until later this month, and April’s are expected in June.

“For FY-21, we’re looking at projected decreases of 25% on sales tax, 30% on business tax, 15% on gas tax, and 50% on hotel/motel,” said Karen Bell, Madison County finance director.

The Financial Management Committee held a virtual meeting Tuesday. Bell says department directors have already made 3% budget cuts.

She also said they’re looking at reducing maintenance of effort for other departments, like education and the sheriff’s office, and they’re analyzing the mandatory pay increase for some officials.

“It’s not that we don’t want to give it,” Walker said, “It’s just the money is just–” “We don’t want to give it,” interrupted Gary Deaton, county commissioner.

Also, projects that people are wanting to see happen might not get done.

Ray Washington, JMCSS interim superintendent, wanted to spend $3,614,000 for various projects across the school system, leaving about $10,000 left in that fund. But it was reduced to about $1.5 million to save money.

“Do you think it’s wise to deplete that fund? Because if you come back with any emergency, it’s not there,” Deaton said. “Well in a normal world, but we’re not in a normal world,” Washington replied.

And more questions are being raised about the Criminal Justice Complex’s medical contract. Karen Bell says it’s showing it will cost an extra $877,000 more next year, putting the total at almost $2 million.

“So, when looking through that data, you can explain why? Because I don’t think we anticipated that large of an increase. The contract we awarded back when we did the budget amendment was $1,211,585,” Bell said.

The sheriff originally said this would save the county money, but jail administrator Tom Rudder said in the meeting they’ll review it again.

“Lots of speculation, but if those numbers stay down, that cost should come down,” Captain Rudder said. “But, that’s just a thing we’re going to have to take a guess on.”

All of this will be discussed again in the full county commission meeting.