Mugshots : Madison County : 05/04/20 – 05/05/20 May 5, 2020

Keondrae Jackson Retaliation for past action, coercion of witness

Ashley Windham Shoplifting/theft of property

Chakia Shaw Violation of community corrections

Evelyn Whisnant Simple domestic assault

Mickey Staggs Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Robert Adams Contempt of court

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/05/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.