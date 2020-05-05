State announces partnerships for protective supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced two partnerships on Tuesday to ensure that Tennessee residents and healthcare workers have enough face coverings and sanitized personal protective equipment as the state continues to reopen.

The first partnership is with Renfro Corp., a company headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina and operations in Cleveland, near Chattanooga, to make washable and reusable cloth face masks available, according to a news release.

The release says the first 300,000 masks from Renfro will go to health departments this week based on the county populations. Each department will receive at least 1,000 masks, and can serve as a pick up location for residents, according to the release.

More information on those distributions, and larger distributions in the state, will be announced once details are finalized, the release.

The state is also partnering with Battelle to provide a decontamination system for healthcare providers, according to the release.

That decontamination system is located in Jackson, and is one of only 60 deployed across the country.

