Watching Potential for a Frost This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Tuesday, May 5th

Skies are clearing out across West Tennessee this afternoon which will lead to a mostly clear night. However, we expect winds will remain breezy throughout the night and on Wednesday with colder-than-average temperatures in the forecast. In fact, colder weather coming later this week could bring a late season frost this weekend!

TONIGHT

A few showers are lingering near the Tennessee River this afternoon but we’ll be dry after sunset at least through sunrise Wednesday. Mostly clear skies are forecast overnight with west-northwest winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds wit ha slight chance for rain. Clouds will part in the afternoon with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH keeping it cool. We’ll only reach the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. While warmer weather may return on Thursday, a cold front coming through Friday with rain may be followed by air that is cold enough to produce a frost Saturday or even Sunday mornings. This is still several days away, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

