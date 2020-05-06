13,938 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 239 deaths, 1,221 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,938 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 6. In addition, 239 people have died, and 1,221 are hospitalized. Another 6,564 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 29

Bedford County – 212

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 601

Blount County – 69

Bradley County – 61

Campbell County – 16

Cannon County – 12

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 16

Cheatham County – 58

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 6

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 16

Coffee County – 45

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 85

Davidson County – 3,128

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 25

Dickson County – 84

Dyer County – 38

Fayette County – 73

Fentress County – 5

Franklin County – 36

Gibson County – 50

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 43

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 19

Hamilton County – 196

Hardeman County — 22

Hardin County – 7

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 26

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 13

Hickman County – 47

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 7

Knox County – 252

Lake County – 59

Lauderdale County – 25

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 39

Macon County – 54

Madison County – 144

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 23

Maury County – 51

McMinn County – 107

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 11

Monroe County – 26

Montgomery County – 153

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 15

Overton County – 10

Perry County – 13

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 162

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 186

Rutherford County – 655

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 7

Sevier County – 60

Shelby County – 3,010

Smith County – 23

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 52

Sumner County – 671

Tipton County – 155

Trousdale County — 1,355

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 10

Washington County – 59

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 24

White County – 15

Williamson County – 436

Wilson County – 287

Out of state – 344

Pending – 76

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 5,575

Black or African-American – 2,854

Other/Multiracial – 937

Asian – 320

Pending – 4,252

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,386

Hispanic – 1,369

Pending – 5,183

Gender:

Female – 5,857

Male – 7,286

Pending – 795

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.