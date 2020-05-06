13,938 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 239 deaths, 1,221 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,938 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 6. In addition, 239 people have died, and 1,221 are hospitalized. Another 6,564 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 29
- Bedford County – 212
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 601
- Blount County – 69
- Bradley County – 61
- Campbell County – 16
- Cannon County – 12
- Carroll County – 18
- Carter County — 16
- Cheatham County – 58
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 6
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 16
- Coffee County – 45
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 85
- Davidson County – 3,128
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 25
- Dickson County – 84
- Dyer County – 38
- Fayette County – 73
- Fentress County – 5
- Franklin County – 36
- Gibson County – 50
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 43
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 19
- Hamilton County – 196
- Hardeman County — 22
- Hardin County – 7
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 26
- Henderson County — 10
- Henry County — 13
- Hickman County – 47
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 11
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 7
- Knox County – 252
- Lake County – 59
- Lauderdale County – 25
- Lawrence County – 17
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 39
- Macon County – 54
- Madison County – 144
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 23
- Maury County – 51
- McMinn County – 107
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 11
- Monroe County – 26
- Montgomery County – 153
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 15
- Overton County – 10
- Perry County – 13
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 162
- Rhea County – 6
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 186
- Rutherford County – 655
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 7
- Sevier County – 60
- Shelby County – 3,010
- Smith County – 23
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 52
- Sumner County – 671
- Tipton County – 155
- Trousdale County — 1,355
- Unicoi County – 2
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 10
- Washington County – 59
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 15
- Williamson County – 436
- Wilson County – 287
- Out of state – 344
- Pending – 76
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 5,575
- Black or African-American – 2,854
- Other/Multiracial – 937
- Asian – 320
- Pending – 4,252
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,386
- Hispanic – 1,369
- Pending – 5,183
Gender:
- Female – 5,857
- Male – 7,286
- Pending – 795
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.