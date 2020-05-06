13,938 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 239 deaths, 1,221 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,938 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 6. In addition, 239 people have died, and 1,221 are hospitalized. Another 6,564 have recovered.

May 6

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 29
  • Bedford County – 212
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 601
  • Blount County – 69
  • Bradley County – 61
  • Campbell County – 16
  • Cannon County – 12
  • Carroll County – 18
  • Carter County — 16
  • Cheatham County – 58
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 6
  • Clay County – 6
  • Cocke County – 16
  • Coffee County – 45
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 85
  • Davidson County – 3,128
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 25
  • Dickson County – 84
  • Dyer County – 38
  • Fayette County – 73
  • Fentress County – 5
  • Franklin County – 36
  • Gibson County – 50
  • Giles County – 9
  • Grainger County – 6
  • Greene County – 43
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 19
  • Hamilton County – 196
  • Hardeman County — 22
  • Hardin County – 7
  • Hawkins County – 31
  • Haywood County — 26
  • Henderson County — 10
  • Henry County — 13
  • Hickman County – 47
  • Houston County – 6
  • Humphreys County – 11
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 26
  • Johnson County – 7
  • Knox County – 252
  • Lake County – 59
  • Lauderdale County – 25
  • Lawrence County – 17
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 16
  • Loudon County – 39
  • Macon County – 54
  • Madison County – 144
  • Marion County – 29
  • Marshall County – 23
  • Maury County – 51
  • McMinn County – 107
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 11
  • Monroe County – 26
  • Montgomery County – 153
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 15
  • Overton County – 10
  • Perry County – 13
  • Polk County – 12
  • Putnam County – 162
  • Rhea County – 6
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 186
  • Rutherford County – 655
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 7
  • Sevier County – 60
  • Shelby County – 3,010
  • Smith County – 23
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 52
  • Sumner County – 671
  • Tipton County – 155
  • Trousdale County — 1,355
  • Unicoi County – 2
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 10
  • Washington County – 59
  • Wayne County – 4
  • Weakley County — 24
  • White County – 15
  • Williamson County – 436
  • Wilson County – 287
  • Out of state – 344
  • Pending – 76

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

May 6 Race

Race:

  • White – 5,575
  • Black or African-American – 2,854
  • Other/Multiracial – 937
  • Asian – 320
  • Pending – 4,252

May 6 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,386
  • Hispanic – 1,369
  • Pending – 5,183

May 6 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 5,857
  • Male – 7,286
  • Pending – 795

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

