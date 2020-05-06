151 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A 15-year-old girl has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 151, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Health department officials say staff are still trying to contact the patient, so her hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those patients are on ventilators at this time.

Of the 151 confirmed cases, 107 residents have recovered from COVID-19. Fourteen of those patients are feeling better, according to the health department.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 97 (64%)

38301: 38 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 99 (65%)

White: 42 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 82 (54%)

Male: 69 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 107 (71%)

Not recovered: 19 (13%)

Better: 14 (9%)

Unknown: 10 (6%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age: