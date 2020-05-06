152 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 152 in Madison County.
The health department says the newest patient is a 55-year-old man. He is not currently hospitalized, according to the health department.
Officials say 111 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and 12 residents say they’re feeling better.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 98 (64%)
- 38301: 38 (25%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 3 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2.5%)
- 38313: 4 (2.5%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 99 (65%)
- White: 43 (28%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1.5%)
- Other: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: 2 (1.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 82 (54%)
- Male: 70 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 111 (73%)
- Not recovered: 20 (13%)
- Better: 12 (8%)
- Unknown: 8 (5%)
- Deaths: 1 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 5 (3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
- 31 – 40 years: 22 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 28 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 44 (29%)
- 61 – 70 years: 22 (14%)
- 71 – 80 years: 10 (7%)
- 80+ — 1 (1%)