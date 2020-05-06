152 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 152 in Madison County.

The health department says the newest patient is a 55-year-old man. He is not currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

Officials say 111 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and 12 residents say they’re feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 98 (64%)
  • 38301: 38 (25%)
  • 38356: 3 (2%)
  • 38391: 3 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38313: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 99 (65%)
  • White: 43 (28%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1.5%)
  • Other: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 2 (1.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 82 (54%)
  • Male: 70 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 111 (73%)
  • Not recovered: 20 (13%)
  • Better: 12 (8%)
  • Unknown: 8 (5%)
  • Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 5 (3%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 22 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 28 (18%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 44 (29%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 22 (14%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 10 (7%)
  • 80+ — 1 (1%)
