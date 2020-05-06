152 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 152 in Madison County.

The health department says the newest patient is a 55-year-old man. He is not currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

Officials say 111 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and 12 residents say they’re feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 98 (64%)

38301: 38 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 99 (65%)

White: 43 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1.5%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1.5%)

Gender:

Female: 82 (54%)

Male: 70 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 111 (73%)

Not recovered: 20 (13%)

Better: 12 (8%)

Unknown: 8 (5%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age: