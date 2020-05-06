Calm, Clear, and Cold Overnight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, May 6th

Slowly but surely, skies are clearing out in West Tennessee after a weak cold front moved through bringing gusty winds and cloudy skies. Winds gusted to 31 MPH in Jackson – the strongest measured across West Tennessee. We’ll have quieter weather overnight, but that and the clear skies will lead to a cold start to Thursday morning!

TONIGHT

Under clear skies with calm winds, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise. That’s too warm for a frost to form. We typically look for temperatures under 36°F for a potential frost.

Thursday will start chilly but should feature lots of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Thursday evening and eventually be accompanied by scattered showers leading into Friday morning. Friday night, West Tennessee could potentially see a frost develop in some areas. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

