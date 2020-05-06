Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing McKenzie man.

Investigators say Maurice Falls, 50, was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 3.

Falls left his home on St. Johns Cemetery Lane in McKenzie on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to investigators.

He is believed to be driving a baby blue Mustang with Tennessee license tag E3860N, investigators say.

Anyone with information on Falls’ whereabouts, or anyone who sees Falls, is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 986-8947.