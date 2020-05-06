GE donates new appliances to Selmer community

SELMER, Tenn. — General Electric has donated brand new appliances to the City of Selmer, and this isn’t the first time they’ve done it.

“We opened in October of 1994, and the appliances were donated then by GE and they had been here since then,” said Sybil Dancer, Selmer Parks and Recreation Department Director.

Monogram Refrigeration, along with their parent company GE Appliances, found out there was a need and decided to help.

“There was a need here in the community, GE Appliances stepped up and filled those needs here in Selmer,” said Ray Deming, Monogram Refrigeration Plant Manager.

GE donated a new stove and microwave for both the community center and senior center, as well as a brand new dishwasher for community members to use when the community center opens again.

And at the fire station, the appliances were almost 20 years old, but GE stepped in and helped them too. Along with the stove, microwave and refrigerator, the fire department also got a new washer and dryer.

“I hope in the near future we’re back to a somewhat normalcy and we are looking forward to our city residents and county residents being able to utilize our facility,” said City of Selmer Mayor John Smith.

The city also got a new refrigerator for the farmer’s market, where they have been serving free meals twice a week for the past seven weeks.

Thursday, the city will be hosting a free dinner pick up for first responders at the farmer’s market in Selmer.