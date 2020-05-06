Health department to distribute free cloth face masks

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is distributing free washable, reusable cloth face masks starting Wednesday.

Masks are available to Madison County residents only.

Pickup locations:

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department

804 North Parkway

804 North Parkway The WIC Center

589 East College Street

Masks are available for pick-up at both locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The masks are supplied by Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group. They will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Residents are limited to one mask per person. For more information, contact the health department at (731) 423-3020.