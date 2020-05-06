Health department to distribute free cloth face masks
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is distributing free washable, reusable cloth face masks starting Wednesday.
Masks are available to Madison County residents only.
Pickup locations:
- Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department
804 North Parkway
- The WIC Center
589 East College Street
Masks are available for pick-up at both locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The masks are supplied by Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group. They will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
Residents are limited to one mask per person. For more information, contact the health department at (731) 423-3020.