High schools display their 2020 graduates

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — High schools across West Tennessee are putting their seniors on display.

“We see what you’ve had to go through this spring, and we just want to remind you that you’re still important to us, congratulations, and we’re excited for your graduation,” Milan High School principal Greg Scott said.

135 purple and white signs line the Milan High School driveway to honor the graduating Class of 2020.

“We went with the signs because it was just a way to publicly affirm them and encourage them. We’ve received a great response from it,” Scott said.

Scott also said a lot of community members stopped by and enjoyed the signs since the school put them out last week.

Milan seniors aren’t the only ones admiring their congratulatory signs, 33 orange and black signs line the side of Highway 45 in downtown Greenfield.

“Before we even got done putting them out, we had some seniors show up and take selfies with them,” Greenfield School principal Jeff Cupples said.

Cupples also said it’s a good way to recognize the senior class, who are missing out on memories normally made in the second semester of high school.

“It’s just a small token saying that we’re still going to honor you, regardless of what the social guidelines are,” Cupples said.

“This time of year is exciting in all communities in West Tennessee, as far as graduation and so forth,” Bradford Special Schools Superintendent Dan Black said.

The Bradford Special School District is also recognizing their 30 graduates.

A photo banner of each senior proudly lines the fence in front of Bradford High School.

“This is something that students have worked for. The community is proud of them, their parents are proud of them, and we’re just trying to honor them. This is their time,” Black said.

Students at each of these schools get to keep their senior signs.

