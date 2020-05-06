Jackson police search for missing man

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

Police say Eric Maxwell was last seen leaving his home on Courtland Street just before 5 p.m. Monday. Police say he has arthritis in both legs, causing him to walk slowly and bent over slightly.

Maxwell has impaired speech caused by medical issues, and is known to frequent the downtown area near RIFA and Open Arms.

He is a black man, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.