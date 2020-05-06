Leaders with local United Way tout success of “Give Back 731” event

JACKSON, Tenn.–The United Way of West Tennessee says the “Give Back 731” event Tuesday was a massive success.

Communities were encouraged to donate to charities across west Tennessee.

Even with just two weeks notice, the United Way of West Tennessee raised more than $150,000 from more than 1,000 donors to 50 organizations.

A similar event across the state raised nearly the same amount of money also for United Way of West Tennessee.

“We really only had 2 to 3 weeks maybe to market this and get it in front of people, so I’m really hopeful that with more buildup time, we’ll be able to reach more people and raise even more funds for our community,” said Matt Marshall, president of the United Way of West Tennessee.

Leaders with the United Way say they’re planning another event late this year–possibly in November.