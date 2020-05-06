Lincoln Elementary announces drive-thru registration

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lincoln Elementary has faced challenges registering students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the school will be hosting a drive-thru registration Monday, May 11 through Wednesday, May 13, from 9 – 11 a.m.

The process takes about 15 minutes per child.

Parents/guardians will receive a laptop to register their child in their vehicle, or they can walk up to registration tables outside the building.

Parents can also go to Pilgrim Rest Church on Roosevelt Parkway to complete the registration there.

All devices will be sanitized.