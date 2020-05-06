Mugshots : Madison County : 05/05/20 – 05/06/20 May 6, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Andrew Hubbard Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Gabrielle Rodgers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Issac Brooks Unauthorized use of automobiles, schedule VII drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Joshua Thompson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Jyordon Harper Identity theft, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Kody Kirk Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Kourtney Sims Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Marvin Suggs Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/05/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/06/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest