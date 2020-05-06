Prepac 4-drawer chest recall

Prepac has announced a recall for its 4-drawer chests due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard.

The recalled chests are reportedly unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall.

This could result in death or injury to children.

The chests were sold online through Target, Amazon and Overstock.

If you have one of these, stop using it and place it in an area that children can not access.

Contact Prepac to receive a free restraint kit by phone toll-free at 877-773-7221 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.prepacmfg.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.