Tennessee to reopen non-contact recreational businesses on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Small, non-contact recreational businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 8, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

In a news release, Gov. Lee says these businesses include bowling alleys, arcades, dance classes, water sports, mini-golf and more.

The release says there are recommended capacity limits, spacing requirements, frequent sanitization and other guidelines recommended. Large venues and activities where social distancing can not be implemented will remain closed, the release says.

This will apply to 89 of 95 counties, but does not include Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties. Those six counties have created individual reopening plans, the release says.

Guidance for lodging, construction and manufacturing businesses can be found below at the following links:

To read the full guidance from the governor and the Economic Recovery Group, click here.