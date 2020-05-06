Variable Cloudiness And Breezy

Weather Update: Wednesday, May 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are starting the morning off with temperatures holding in the mid to low 50s for most. It is a bit breezy, there is a weak cold front dropping in from the Ohio Valley. Clouds will increase through this morning and perhaps spotty showers will be possible thru about noon today. Wind will pick up this morning between 10-15 mph and gust around 25-30 mph again. The cold front should be ready to exit the area by this afternoon. High pressure should settle in quickly enough that skies will clear much like what happened on Tuesday afternoon. Temps will be chilly tonight though as low fall into the mid 40s overnight.

