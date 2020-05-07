14,096 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 237 deaths, 1,266 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 14,096 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, May 7. In addition, 237 people have died, and 1,266 are hospitalized. Another 6,783 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 31

Bedford County – 217

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 602

Blount County – 69

Bradley County – 64

Campbell County – 16

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 19

Carter County — 18

Cheatham County – 58

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 17

Coffee County – 47

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 84

Davidson County – 3,157

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 25

Dickson County – 85

Dyer County – 39

Fayette County – 73

Fentress County – 5

Franklin County – 37

Gibson County – 52

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 43

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 20

Hamilton County – 211

Hardeman County — 23

Hardin County – 7

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 26

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 14

Hickman County – 48

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 8

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 5

Knox County – 253

Lake County – 59

Lauderdale County – 25

Lawrence County – 19

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 38

Macon County – 55

Madison County – 145

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 52

McMinn County – 108

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 17

Monroe County – 26

Montgomery County – 155

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 15

Overton County – 11

Perry County – 13

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 162

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 195

Rutherford County – 661

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 7

Sevier County – 63

Shelby County – 3,066

Smith County – 23

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 52

Sumner County – 672

Tipton County – 158

Trousdale County — 1,356

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 10

Washington County – 59

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 24

White County – 16

Williamson County – 434

Wilson County – 288

Out of state – 354

Pending – 56

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White –5,700

Black or African-American – 2,913

Other/Multiracial – 979

Asian – 326

Pending – 4,178

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,507

Hispanic – 1,488

Pending – 5,101

Gender:

Female – 5,952

Male – 7,360

Pending – 784

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.