14,096 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 237 deaths, 1,266 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 14,096 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, May 7. In addition, 237 people have died, and 1,266 are hospitalized. Another 6,783 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 31
- Bedford County – 217
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 602
- Blount County – 69
- Bradley County – 64
- Campbell County – 16
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 19
- Carter County — 18
- Cheatham County – 58
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 7
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 17
- Coffee County – 47
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 84
- Davidson County – 3,157
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 25
- Dickson County – 85
- Dyer County – 39
- Fayette County – 73
- Fentress County – 5
- Franklin County – 37
- Gibson County – 52
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 43
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 20
- Hamilton County – 211
- Hardeman County — 23
- Hardin County – 7
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 26
- Henderson County — 10
- Henry County — 14
- Hickman County – 48
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 11
- Jackson County – 8
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 5
- Knox County – 253
- Lake County – 59
- Lauderdale County – 25
- Lawrence County – 19
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 38
- Macon County – 55
- Madison County – 145
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 52
- McMinn County – 108
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 17
- Monroe County – 26
- Montgomery County – 155
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 15
- Overton County – 11
- Perry County – 13
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 162
- Rhea County – 6
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 195
- Rutherford County – 661
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 7
- Sevier County – 63
- Shelby County – 3,066
- Smith County – 23
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 52
- Sumner County – 672
- Tipton County – 158
- Trousdale County — 1,356
- Unicoi County – 2
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 10
- Washington County – 59
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 16
- Williamson County – 434
- Wilson County – 288
- Out of state – 354
- Pending – 56
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White –5,700
- Black or African-American – 2,913
- Other/Multiracial – 979
- Asian – 326
- Pending – 4,178
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,507
- Hispanic – 1,488
- Pending – 5,101
Gender:
- Female – 5,952
- Male – 7,360
- Pending – 784
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.