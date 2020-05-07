155 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 155 confirmed cases, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The most recent cases are a 77-year-old woman, an 82-year-old woman, and an 87-year-old man. None of these patients are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.
The health department says 121 Madison County residents have completely recovered from COVID-19, and another 12 residents say they are feeling better.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 98 (63%)
- 38301: 41 (26%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 3 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2.5%)
- 38313: 4 (2.5%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 100 (65%)
- White: 45 (29%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: 2 (1%)
Gender:
- Female: 84 (54%)
- Male: 71 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 121 (78%)
- Not recovered: 15 (9%)
- Better: 12 (8%)
- Unknown: 6 (4%)
- Deaths: 1 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 5 (3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 19 (12%)
- 31 – 40 years: 22 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 28 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 44 (29%)
- 61 – 70 years: 22 (14%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (7%)
- 80+ — 3 (2%)