155 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 155 confirmed cases, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The most recent cases are a 77-year-old woman, an 82-year-old woman, and an 87-year-old man. None of these patients are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

The health department says 121 Madison County residents have completely recovered from COVID-19, and another 12 residents say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 98 (63%)

38301: 41 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 100 (65%)

White: 45 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 84 (54%)

Male: 71 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 121 (78%)

Not recovered: 15 (9%)

Better: 12 (8%)

Unknown: 6 (4%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age: