155 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 155 confirmed cases, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The most recent cases are a 77-year-old woman, an 82-year-old woman, and an 87-year-old man. None of these patients are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

The health department says 121 Madison County residents have completely recovered from COVID-19, and another 12 residents say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 98 (63%)
  • 38301: 41 (26%)
  • 38356: 3 (2%)
  • 38391: 3 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38313: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 100 (65%)
  • White: 45 (29%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

  • Female: 84 (54%)
  • Male: 71 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 121 (78%)
  • Not recovered: 15 (9%)
  • Better: 12 (8%)
  • Unknown: 6 (4%)
  • Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 5 (3%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 19 (12%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 22 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 28 (18%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 44 (29%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 22 (14%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (7%)
  • 80+ — 3 (2%)
