Gadsden fifth graders read to peers

GADSDEN, Tenn.–After teachers at one school read to their students online during quarantine, students now have a turn.

Gadsden Elementary teachers in Crockett County are reading through video to their students after schools closed their doors for the pandemic back in March.

In late April, fifth grade students started sharing their reading videos to the school’s Facebook page.

The first student to read to his teachers and classmates, Jack Shaver, shares his experience.

“It’s been really cool because you get to encourage other people to read, read more books, and to also learn how to read,” Shaver said.

He also said it was good seeing some of his classmates reading with him.