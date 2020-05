HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A nurse at Tennessee State Veterans Home of Humboldt is bringing joy to residents with the gift of song.

Deanna Seaton sets time aside from her busy schedule to sing with residents and make a personal connection.

In a video posted on TSVH’s Facebook page, you can see Seaton singing “This Little Light of Mine” with Vietnam War Veteran Sherman Smith.

The extra care Seaton provides shows a small act of kindness can go a long way.