Lexington businesses begin reopening

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — As businesses begin to reopen, it’s becoming clear that visiting these places will come with a whole new set of rules and, as things slowly start to creep toward normal, places like hair and nail salons and restaurants are still trying to figure out what the new normal will look like.

“The reopening has been pretty simple. We are just sticking to the guidelines trying to make sure everything is safe and sanitized,” Holly Wood, owner of Highlights Hair and Nail Studio, said.

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray says the economy is reopening and recovering from COVID-19.

Woodward says customers have been understanding during these difficult times, and the salon is taking extra precaution to keep their customers and employees safe.

“Just making sure that we are bleaching everything, that we are sanitizing all of our implements, and making sure that nobody comes in unless they are a customer. One person at a time,” Wood said.

Owner of Big Cats Pizza Co. Daniel Lewis says he’s also taking precautions with his business.

“When COVID-19 hit we started limiting our dining, and then the governor came down his executive order. We ended up adding a delivery service at that time, and we started utilizing the drive- thru and the curbside here,” Lewis said. “The fact that we no longer are going to be able to utilize our pizza buffet, so we’ve closed it off for the time being, and we’ve got a piece of plexiglass put up in front of the salad bar. Hopefully we are going to have it in the next few days.”

Lewis says everything is moving forward, and the restaurant is treating this like a slow opening.