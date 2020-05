Madison Academic High School

1/4 Meredith Nye

2/4 Irma Michelle Bazaldua

3/4 Karl Swor

4/4 Thomas Walker Brown







Congratulations to Madison Academic High School’s Class of 2020!

Schools all across the country have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t take away the hard work these students have put into their studies.

To celebrate this occasion we have compiled a gallery of graduating seniors.