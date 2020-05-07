Madison County health department distributes entire mask supply

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has distributed their entire supply of masks donated by the state.

Residents in Madison County had a chance to get free, reusable face masks.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department gave out free masks provided by the state on Thursday.

“The masks protect others. You’ve got germs. You cough, you sneeze. When you wear your mask you’re protecting other people. When others wear their masks, they protect you,”Mallory Cooke, health department public information officer, said.

The health department says they will notify the public when they receive a new shipment of masks.