Mag Cube Magnetic Ball set recalled

You may want to check your child’s toys for this recall.

Mag Cube Magnetic Ball sets are being recalls.

The sets reportedly contain high powered magnets and violate the federal standard for children’s toys.

If two or more of these magnets are swallowed, they could cause internal damage or even death.

The Mag Cube sets were sold online through Walmart.

If you have this product, take it away from children and contact Sobeauty on how to return the item and receive a refund.

To contact Sobeauty, call toll-free at 844-946-7437 anytime or email at recall@sobeautyinc.com for more information.