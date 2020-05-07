Milan, Martin receive transportation grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two West Tennessee towns have received grants to build sidewalks and make improvements, according to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee’s office.

Martin and Milan have both received the grants.

Martin received $1.2 million for improvements to Elm Street, including the addition of sidewalks, curb, gutter and drainage improvements, ADA upgrades, pavement markings, landscaping and pedestrian lighting, according to the release.

Milan received $548,150 for the addition of sidewalks on Main Street and Cedar Street, according to the release. The release says the project includes curb, gutter and drainage improvements, landscaping, pavement markings, signs, pedestrian lighting and amenities, and ADA upgrades.

A total of $10,328,312 was awarded to cities across the state to increase safety, promote a healthy lifestyle and provide better access.

The grant was made available through a federal program administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.