Mugshots : Madison County : 05/06/20 – 05/07/20 May 7, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Brandon Blankenship Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Allison Hawatt Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Jerry Transou Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Nicholas Barbee Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Onquinette Orr Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Stevie Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Whitley Graham Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/07/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots