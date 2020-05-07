Nikon extends online photography classes

If you haven’t taken advantage of these free classes, you still have a chance.

Nikon has extended access to its online photography classes until the end of May.

The classes were originally made free through April.

All 10 classes can be streamed online for free and are taught by professional photographers to help you get better at taking photos.

Some of the classes are specific to Nikon products, while others may still be worth a watch if you don’t own one of their cameras.

If you’re interested in streamed the courses, click here.