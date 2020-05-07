No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County on Thursday.

There are currently 152 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, according to the health department.

Six residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, and two of those patients are on ventilators, according to the health department.

A total of 111 of the 152 patients have completely recovered, the health department says. Another 12 residents say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 98 (64%)

38301: 38 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 99 (65%)

White: 43 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1.5%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1.5%)

Gender:

Female: 82 (54%)

Male: 70 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 111 (73%)

Not recovered: 20 (13%)

Better: 12 (8%)

Unknown: 8 (5%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

