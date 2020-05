North Side High School

1/9 Iliyana Kelly

2/9 Jada Thomas

3/9 Alyssa Beard

4/9 Julius Jackson

5/9 Bradley Eddie

6/9 Connor Borchert

7/9 Aleigha Jones

8/9 Hannah Wall



9/9 Tania Johnson



















Congratulations to North Side High School’s Class of 2020!

Schools all across the country have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t take away the hard work these students have put into their studies.

To celebrate this occasion we have compiled a gallery of graduating seniors.