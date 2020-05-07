Rain Returns Tonight and Continues Through Friday Morning

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, May 7th

Sunny skies are a welcome sight in West Tennessee after an active week of weather so far. However, another area of low pressure and a cold front will move through West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow bringing rain and gusty winds back to the area. There’s a small chance for thunderstorms tomorrow – mainly in southwest Tennessee.



TONIGHT

Skies will continue to become cloudy in West Tennessee tonight possibly accompanied by light rain. Increasing winds will keep temperatures in the lower 50s at the coolest point of the night. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm are expected Friday morning.

Showers may be heavy at times Friday morning but the chance for thunderstorms is low. They’re most likely in southwest Tennessee near the Mississippi state line. Temperatures will only peak in the lower to middle 60s with gusty winds. A wind advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Northwest winds 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Skies will clear out Friday afternoon and evening and with calmer winds present overnight, temperatures may drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Saturday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the potential for frost Saturday morning and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com