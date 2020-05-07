Tennessee State Parks organizing virtual 5K race

Tennessee State Parks is organizing a virtual 5K race this month.

The race will coincide with World Bee Day and benefit the Tennessee State Parks Honey Project.

The virtual race can be run or walked from any location.

Participants run at their own pace and time themselves.

The race takes place May 17 through May 23.

Registration is $20 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Honey Project, which helps establish honeybee hives in parks across the state.

To register for the race, click here.