Toyota Motor Manufacturing to resume production May 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Tennessee (TMMTN) will resume production on May 11.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota suspended production in March. Toyota will resume all North American manufacturing operations following safety guidelines and state ordinances.

To ensure employee safety, steps taken include:

Completion of a required Return to Work Preparedness Survey prior to coming onsite

New entry to work protocols, including temperatures checks, at entrance

Staggered start/stop times to aid with temperature checks and social distancing guidelines

New social distancing protocols in work areas and common areas

New sanitizing protocols

New PPE requirements, including face coverings

Work conditioning ramp up to return team members back to work safely

Toyota has also been responding to community needs, like PPE and food scarcity.

Many of their North American facilities have been fabricating face shields for healthcare workers. Toyota is donating over 20,000 face shields throughout the state.

Additionally, Toyota sponsored #GiveBack731 with a $25,000 matching grant for West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund. The company donated $55,000 to RIFA and and addressed immediate needs with a $25,000 donation to United Way of West Tennessee.