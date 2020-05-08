Body of missing Carroll Co. man discovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they recovered the body of 50-year old Maurice Falls on Thursday.

The office confirmed that Falls’ body was found in a pond near Renfroe Road in the county. Authorities were not able to give the exact location of the pond.

Falls was reported missing to the sheriff’s department early Sunday morning.

Authorities say he left his house in McKenzie on Saturday and was not heard from or seen after that. He was driving a blue Mustang, which was recovered by the sheriff’s department.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but they said they have not been contacted to assist in any investigation.

Authorities did not give a cause of death.