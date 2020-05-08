Educator of the Week: Billy Patterson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week is recognizing Billy Patterson, a first grade teacher at Rose Hill School in Jackson.

Patterson says his favorite part of teaching is being able to be a positive influence in his students’ lives and help them reach academic success.

Patterson is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

