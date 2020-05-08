Educator of the Week: Tracy Cheney

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — It is time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week recognizes Tracy Cheney, a sixth grade math teacher at Haywood Middle School in Brownsville.

Cheney says her favorite thing about teaching is watching students have their “lightbulb” moment.

Cheney is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any nominee, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.