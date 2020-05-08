Eligible voters can now request absentee ballot

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eligible voters in Tennessee can now request absentee ballots for the next election.

While absentee voting isn’t new and the laws haven’t changed, election officials expect requests for absentee voting to increase with the pandemic.

To request one, you must fill out an application either online or get one from your county’s election commission and then send it in.

After sending it in, a ballot will be mailed to you and you must send it back by election day.

If you registered to vote online, you must vote once in person during an election before you can qualify for absentee voting.

“You can go ahead and apply to vote absentee. So, we would just love for folks to do it early, as opposed to waiting until the last minute,” said Madison County Administrator of Elections, Kim Buckley.

The next election is August 6.

You can submit a request by email, mail or fax.

You must include:

Name.

Address.

Social security number.

Date of birth.

Address to mail the ballot to if it is different from your home address.

You must request either a Republican or Democratic primary ballot for the August election.

Signature.

Reason why you qualify for absentee by mail.

Reasons to absentee vote include:

Being outside the county where you vote during election times.

You or a spouse are enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside the county of registration.

You are unable to vote in person due to being a juror.

Hospitalization, ill or disabled and cannot vote in person because of such condition.

Caretaker for a person who is hospitalized, ill or disabled.

Working as a poll official or are a part of the military and will be out of the county where you vote.

For more information on how to vote by absentee by mail, visit the Madison Election Commission website.