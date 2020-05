Family hosts drive-in movie party for daughter’s birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local family did not let the pandemic put a damper on their daughter’s birthday.

The Clenney family celebrated their daughter Emory turning five by holding a social distance-friendly drive-in movie party for kids in the neighborhood.

Families enjoyed single-serve movie snacks and watched the movie from golf carts, bikes and ride-on toys.