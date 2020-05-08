Local businesses prepare for Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Mother’s Day just days away, many businesses are working around the clock to ensure they get their customers their orders as soon as possible.

Flowers have always been a classic go-to gift for any occasion and nothing says “I love you, Mom” like a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

“It’s looking like to be about the same numbers as we do on Valentine’s and that’s several hundreds,” said J. Kent Freeman, owner of J. Kent Freeman Floral Design.

Freeman says they have been preparing orders for Mother’s Day. Freeman says mom may not get flowers everyday, which is what makes them a truly special gift.

“People have sent flowers a lot, people that are in their homes. They seem to brighten people’s day. They are actually a healing mechanism as a receiving of flowers,” said Freeman.

Flower shops are not the only ones preparing for the special holiday. Gift shops, such as Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts on Vann Drive, are helping customers choose a special gift for mom.

“For Mother’s Day, we have been doing a lot of engraving and personalizing things. Bracelet sales have been huge because they have such sweet meanings and we even have a special Mother’s Love bracelet,” said Marilyn Jackson, owner of Marilyn Jackson Gifts.

This special day might look a little different this year, but business owners say they are doing what they can to ensure a happy day.

“We all had to get acclimated together and try to keep our social distancing, and it’s been kind of a tricky situation in the flower shop, but we have made it well,” Freeman said.

Freeman says his business is making flower delivery orders.