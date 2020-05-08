Local churches begin to reopen

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local churches say they will begin reopening their doors on Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Northside Assembly of God says they will be reopening their building for worship on Sunday.

Northside Assembly of God Pastor J.P. Vick says the church will be following strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the congregation and other church members. Englewood Baptist Church says they will not be reopening their doors Sunday.

“We want to make sure we go to social distancing and we keep our space, so we will be honoring our moms vocally and verbally,” Vicks said.

“Our main desire is to provide a safe atmosphere for our members to worship, and we are in the preparation stage for reopening soon there after,” said Pastor Adam Dooley for Englewood Baptist Church.

Officials with Englewood Baptist Church say they hope to reopen by the end of May.