Mugshots : Madison County : 05/07/20 – 05/08/20

1/8 Leigha Lovelady Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/8 Chantille Manuel Theft under $10,000, schedule I drug violations

3/8 Dewayne Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/8 Eric Brooks Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

5/8 Farris Kidd Especially aggravated robbery, attempted murder, firearm used in dangerous felony

6/8 Jamarien Douglas False reports

7/8 Jeffery Maness Kidnapping, simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000

8/8 Michael Webber Aggravated domestic assault















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/08/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.